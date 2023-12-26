FG Gives NAF 45 More Aircraft In Six Months – Air Chief

The Federal Government has deployed 45 more aircraft, helicopters, and other platforms to the Nigerian Air Force in the last six months.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, disclosed this in Katsina State on Tuesday.

Abubakar’s visit to the North-Western was to celebrate Christmas as well as have a lunch with frontline troops of Air Component Operation Hadarin Daji and 213 Forward Operating Base in the state that has been hit by bandits activities.

In his message, the air chief identified the military aircraft as four-diamond, 62 multipurpose aircraft, two T129 attack helicopters, and one Beachcraft 360 aircraft.

Other pending acquisitions, he said, include 2 Kasa 295 medium airlift surveillance aircraft, 12 AH10 Attack helicopters, and 24 M346 attack aircraft.

All these acquisitions, he believed, demonstrate the Federal Government’s deep commitment to equipping the Nigerian Air Force for the safe conduct of training and to meet the nation’s security challenges.

He highlighted the recent efforts made by the troops towards the successful operations in the region, praying for the repose of the departed fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price in the defence of the country saying that their contributions and sacrifices will never be in vein.

“We shall continue to provide all logistics and necessary support to the troops to ensure success in their operations.

“This year within a plight time of almost 1,400 hours, the air components conducted over 1,300 sorties comprising air interdiction, armed breaking, and closed air support missions among others. Notable among these missions was the elimination of the key bandit’s kingpin Ali Kawaje and several others.

“This synergy with other security agencies has continued to contribute to security within the Northwest region. We urge the troops not to relent in their efforts and dedication to the fight against banditry and insurgency in Nigeria,” he stated.

Abubakar further pledged to continue prioritizing the welfare of the troops, thanking President Bola Tinubu for his relentless support of the troops.

He also enjoyed the support and cooperation of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, and the traditional rulers in the state in the ongoing fight against bandits.