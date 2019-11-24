2Baba, Burna Boy, Others Win At AFRIMA 2019

Nigerian music icon, Mr Innocent Idibia who is popularly known as 2baba, alongside Grammy nominee, Burna Boy, emerged major winners at the 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

Other Nigerian artists who bagged an award of two on the night, include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Joeboy and DJ Spinall.

The Continental Category rewards African artistes in various music genres and forms, while the Regional Category celebrates the outstanding achievements of African artistes within their specific region of origin.

The 2019 AFRIMA Legendary award was given to Nigerian Afro-Pop idol, 2Baba; and Congolese music icon, Awilo Longomba, while Burna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ won the Album of the Year; he also won the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa for his song “Ye”.

Similarly, Wizkid’s song – Fever – featuring Tiwa Savage, won the Song of the Year while Tiwa Savage won the Best Female Artiste in Western Africa for her song “One”.

Joeboy was not left out of the list as he won the Best African Duo or Group in African Pop for his song “Baby”, while DJ Spinall won the African DJ of the Year.

There were more wins for Nigeria, as Kel P also won the Producer of the Year for Burna Boy’s song “On The Low.”

