Appeal Court Upholds Lalong’s Election As Plateau Governor

The Elections Petition Appeal sitting in Jos, Plateau State capital on Friday upheld the election of Simon Lalong as the duly elected Governor of the state.

In the lead judgement delivered by Honourable Justice Adumein Otisi, the appeal of Jeremiah Useni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was dismissed for lack of merit and align with the Election Tribunal decision affirming the elections of Governor Simon Lalong.

The sum of N200,000 is also awarded as cost in favour the Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Plateau State Election Tribunal had earlier in October upheld the election victory of Lalong.

Justice Halimat Saleeman, in a unanimous decision of the tribunal threw out the petitioner’s case on the grounds that the petition is weak along the line of law and therefore cannot sway justice to the side of the petitioner.