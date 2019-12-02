Nigeria Set To Get University Of Transportation

Nigeria is set to have a University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the institution, the president re-echoed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the participation of indigenes and application of local content to the development of infrastructure.

He said the project is part of components of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan aimed at promoting and developing indigenous capacity through technology acquisition and knowledge transfer to effectively maintain and operate the numerous railway infrastructure.

According to him, the government would facilitate the establishment of the university by providing all the necessary support to ensure the success of the institution.

He added that the Presidential Order (Number 005) including the planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in context concerns engineering and technology has been signed accordingly.