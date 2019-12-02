Advertisement

Nigeria Set To Get University Of Transportation

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2019

 

Nigeria is set to have a University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of the institution, the president re-echoed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing the participation of indigenes and application of local content to the development of infrastructure.

He said the project is part of components of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan aimed at promoting and developing indigenous capacity through technology acquisition and knowledge transfer to effectively maintain and operate the numerous railway infrastructure.

According to him, the government would facilitate the establishment of the university by providing all the necessary support to ensure the success of the institution.

He added that the Presidential Order (Number 005) including the planning and execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in context concerns engineering and technology has been signed accordingly.



More on Local

Tension In Ondo As Policeman Allegedly Shoots, Kills Truck Driver

TRENDING: ‘You Are A Wonderful Artist,’ Trump Praises Nigerian Who Painted His Portrait

PHOTOS: Slain LASTMA Official Buried Amid Tears

Alleged Oil Bunkering: EFCC Arraigns Detained Naval Captain After 15 Months

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement