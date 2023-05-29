Jubilation As Buhari Returns To Katsina After Handover

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Daura, his hometown, Katsina State, a few moments after he handed over the mantle of Nigeria’s leadership to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

The white-coloured presidential plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport carrying the former president, his wife, Aisha Buhari, and their entourage at about 1:10 pm.

On arrival at the airport, Buhari was warmly received by the newly sworn-in governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda; his deputy, Faruk Jobe, alongside the State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Muhammad Sani, as well as the Senator representing Katsina North, Nasiru Daura, the outgoing Attorney General, and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami among other important personalities.

READ ALSO: Buhari Departs Abuja For Katsina As Tenure Ends

In the meantime, residents of Katsina State have already started giving thanks to God Almighty as the former president has successfully completed his eight years tenure, coming back home safely.

According to the Senator representing Katsina North, Senator Daura, Buhari left the country in the best situation and has done the best for the country, thus it’s time for him to enjoy his peaceful and happy retirement.

The outgoing Katsina State Education Commissioner, Badamasi Charanchi, described Buhari as the best president in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural development and security, expecting a continuation of the good work.

Similarly, the AIG Zone 14 Headquarters, Katsina, Abdurrahman Ahmed, explained that Buhari has done his best in security, hoping for improvement under the incoming administration.