Social Media Bill: To Just Post Anything Is Unacceptable – Keyamo

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated December 2, 2019
The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, believes regulating the posts on social media is the way to go in order to bring sanity into the society.

Keyamo stated this in a series of tweets on Monday in reaction to the proposal of the Social Media Bill by the National Assembly.

He took a swipe at those condemning the bill and asked them to unblock and apologise to those who irritated them with insults.

Although the minister did not support the death penalty for hate speech, he insisted that posting false information on social media was dangerous for the nation.

He stressed that there should be some penal consequences for those who deliberately go online to post false stories under the umbrella of freedom of speech.

The Social Media Bill has sparked mixed reactions from individuals and groups within and outside Nigeria.

