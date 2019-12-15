Obasanjo, Abiodun Present As Ogun Govt Holds Christmas Carol

The Ogun State government is holding its 2019 Christmas Carol.

The gathering of the Christian faithful is ongoing in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Among the dignitaries present at the event include the host and state governor, Dapo Abiodun; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and his wife, Mrs Bola.

Others are top government officials, traditional rulers, as well as Christian leaders in the state and other parts of the country.

Watch the video below: