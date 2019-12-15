Advertisement

Obasanjo, Abiodun Present As Ogun Govt Holds Christmas Carol

Channels Television  
Updated December 15, 2019

 

The Ogun State government is holding its 2019 Christmas Carol.

The gathering of the Christian faithful is ongoing in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Among the dignitaries present at the event include the host and state governor, Dapo Abiodun; former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and his wife, Mrs Bola.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, greets former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wife, Bola, at the venue of the state‘s Christmas Carol in Abeokuta on December 15, 2019.

 

Others are top government officials, traditional rulers, as well as Christian leaders in the state and other parts of the country.

Watch the video below:



