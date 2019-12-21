Advertisement

Club World Cup: Liverpool, Flamengo Fight Into Extra Time

Channels Television  
Updated December 21, 2019
Flamengo’s defender Rafinha (L) tackles Liverpool’s Senegalese striker Sadio Mane during the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup Final football match between England’s Liverpool and Brazil’s Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in the Qatari capital Doha on December 21, 2019. KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

 

 

The Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo in Doha on Saturday went into extra time after finishing 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Looking to lift the trophy for the first time, Liverpool thought they had won a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the game after Sadio Mane appeared to have been caught on his way into the box while taking a shot.

However, the Qatari referee overturned the decision after a VAR review.

Liverpool also had the best chances before that at the Khalifa International Stadium, with Roberto Firmino hitting a post and Jordan Henderson being denied by a brilliant Diego Alves save.

AFP



More on Sports

Liverpool Beat Flamengo To Win Club World Cup

Teenager Esposito Breaks 60-Year Record As Inter Go Top

Manchester City End Leicester’s Unbeaten Run

Barcelona Fined €1,500 Over Clasico Beach Ball Incident

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement