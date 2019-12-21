Club World Cup: Liverpool, Flamengo Fight Into Extra Time

The Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo in Doha on Saturday went into extra time after finishing 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes.

Looking to lift the trophy for the first time, Liverpool thought they had won a penalty in stoppage time at the end of the game after Sadio Mane appeared to have been caught on his way into the box while taking a shot.

However, the Qatari referee overturned the decision after a VAR review.

Liverpool also had the best chances before that at the Khalifa International Stadium, with Roberto Firmino hitting a post and Jordan Henderson being denied by a brilliant Diego Alves save.

