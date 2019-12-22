Two Nigerians Detained In Bosnia Return, Decry Hostile Treatment At Migrants Camp

The duo of Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu students of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) who were arrested in November and detained in Bosnia-Herzegovina Border Camp has returned back to Nigeria.

The students who were away in Croatia for the International University Table Tennis Tournament were arrested while on a walkout in the capital for their inability to present supporting documents and were transferred to Bosnia-Herzegovina Border Camp where migrants are processed.

A statement by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confirmed their return, stating that the students arrived on Saturday night.

It added that the students were received by the Secretary, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Engr. Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi on behalf of the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Explaining their ordeals, which include: language barrier, harsh and hostile treatment and camp conditions as well as feeding, the students said they are happy to be home, owing to the level of freedom enjoy.

“We are very happy to be home in Nigeria; there is no country better than Nigeria especially the freedom we enjoy here.

We want to thank especially Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she is indeed a mother, the way she spoke to us on the telephone from Nigeria when were in camp in Bosnia was very encouraging, we can’t thank her enough, She put us in a hotel and fed us very well here in Abuja.”

The two Nigerians were also appreciative of the quick intervention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary and all Embassy Staff in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bassi urged the two Nigerians (students) to always be of good behaviour wherever and whenever they find themselves by obeying the laws of their country of stay.