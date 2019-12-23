Judge Recuses Self From Sowore’s Case Amid Allegations Of Bias

Justice Ahmed Muhammed has recused himself from hearing any suit concerning the convener of the #RevolutionNow protests, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

The judge made the declaration on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, saying he took the decision as a result of two publications by online news platform, Sahara Reporters accusing him of biased.

He added that he would return the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on the grounds that justice is rooted in confidence.

Justice Muhammed stressed that there have been issues with the news outfit in the past, insisting that it would only be right if he hands off the case.

