Military To Withdraw Troops From Parts Of Nigeria In 2020

With effect from the first quarter of 2020, the Nigerian Military will be withdrawing troops from some parts of the country.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting which held on Monday in Abuja.

He explained that the withdrawal was to enable civil authorities to take over the duties of ensuring the security of lives and property in such places.

The naval chief, however, noted that the withdrawals would be done only after an assessment of the situation on the ground.

He conceded that the recent activities of insurgents in the North East was a concern but gave the assurance that the military would comply with the President’s directive to intensify efforts in the coming year.

READ ALSO: FG Puts Debt Stock At $83bn, Says Nigeria Not In Trouble

Ibas was also confident that the military would soon take possession of some equipment that would enable it to react more promptly to any situation of any security breach in the country.

He spoke to reporters after the Service Chiefs briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the security situation in the country.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), led the services chiefs to the meeting.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was absent but a senior officer of the Nigerian Army sat in his place.

Those present include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi, among others.

Government officials also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.

See photos from the meeting below: