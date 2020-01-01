Advertisement

From The Usual Suspects To Rema And Fireboy DML: Top Showbiz Expectations For 2020

Channels Television  
Updated January 1, 2020

The brand new year 2020 marks the beginning of a new decade, a fresh start and a clean slate.

From showbiz events to movie, music, and celebrity weddings of 2020.  Here is a quick highlight of top trend we look forward to in the New Year.

Top stars like the Killin Dem Crooner, Burna Boy, Star Boy Wizzy, Naira Marley, Joe Boy, Fire Boy DML, and Rema are some of the artists we are expecting more hits from in 2020

