Google Doodle Honours Nollywood Filmmaker, Amaka Igwe On 57th Posthumous Birthday

Ronke Idowu  
Updated January 2, 2020

 

The image of Late Nollywood Filmmaker, Amaka Igwe is on Google Search Engine today and it’s in celebration of her 57th  posthumous birthday.

Igwe was the writer and producer of acclaimed classic comedies Fuji House of Commotion and award-winning TV soap ‘Checkmate’.

The broadcasting executive who died in 2014 is being celebrated by the tech giant for her contribution to the Nollywood movie industry.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figures.



