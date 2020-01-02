Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki’s Family Property In Ilorin

The Kwara State government on Thursday demolished Bukola Saraki’s family property popularly known as Ile Arugbo (old people’s home) in Ilorin, the state capital.

The property was demolished early in the morning after police dispersed protesters, including old women.

Policemen, numbering about 50 were said to have gone to enforce the action at about 3:00 am but were initially resisted by some the old women.

The security agents later returned at 4:00 am when the structure was evetually pulled down.

The structure was used as a venue for political meetings when the Saraki family held sway over Kwara Government.

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, had earlier in December announced his decision to revoke the late Olusola Saraki’s property owing to alleged illegality in its acquisition.

He said the land was originally designated for the construction of a secretariat and parking lot of the civil service clinic.

But former senate president, Bukola Saraki countered this statement, saying his late father lawfully acquired the land from the state government.

See more photos from the demolition below…