Advertisement

Merkel, Macron, Johnson Agree To Work Towards ‘Reducing Tensions’ In Mideast

Channels Television  
Updated January 5, 2020

 

The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday agreed to work towards bringing about de-escalation in the Middle East amid heightened tensions following the US drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a German government spokesman said.

“The chancellor, the French president, and the British prime minister agreed to work together to reduce tensions in the region,” said the spokesman, after Germany’s Angela Merkel spoke with France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson on the phone.



More on World News

‘Revenge, Revenge’: Black-Clad Iranians Mourn General Killed By US

Iraqi Protesters Denounce Twin ‘Occupiers’ US And Iran

Iran Cancels Soleimani Ceremony In Tehran After Huge Turnout In Second City

Five Dead, Dozens Hurt In ‘Horrible’ US Highway Crash

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement