Heaven And Nigerians Will Never Honour Those Involved In Election Rigging – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that Heaven and Nigerians will never honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces engaged in the snatching of ballot boxes and rigging of elections.

Speaking during an inter-denominational Church Service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom on Sunday, Governor Wike urged them to be professional.

He said: “We are not honouring those who are unprofessional and carry ballot boxes to influence the electoral process.

“I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country. It is unfortunate that the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel. Nobody is afraid of the military because of their unprofessional conduct.

“Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people, Heaven will never remember them.”

Governor Wike said that he has been vindicated by the admission by INEC Chairman that security agencies were responsible for the electoral malpractices that marred the last elections.

He said: “I thank God that the chairman of INEC has owned up that the problem with elections are the security agencies. This confirms all I have said in the past.”

He, however, praised the Armed Forces for the roles they have played in preserving the unity of the country.

“But for them, kidnappers, cultists, insurgents, and armed robbers would have taken over the country “, he said.

Governor Wike called for the institution of a reward system to encourage soldiers put in their best for the country.

In a sermon, Venerable Samuel Chimele called on soldiers to be professional in the discharge of their duties to the nation.

He said: “As we remember our fallen heroes, be professional. There are temptations to the military to be unprofessional, but strive to be professional.”

He said that soldiers who engage in unprofessional acts will go unrecognised in the long run, even when they enjoy the earthly promotion.

The cleric said that the military has no business attempting to enthrone different levels of leadership in the country. He said they should focus on providing security and defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

In the sermon titled: “Faithfulness in Service: The Hallmark of a True Soldier “, Venerable Samuel warned soldiers against the ruthless use of power against national interest.

Prayers were said for the fallen heroes and God’s blessing upon their families. Prayers were also said for the Government and people of Rivers State, the Federal Government, and the Armed Forces.

The International Service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration witnessed praise and worship, with offering to support the Nigerian Legion.