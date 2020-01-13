We’re In A Crisis, Let’s Find A Rational Solution – Akintoye

An elder statesman, Professor Banji Akintoye says Nigeria is in a crisis situation, hence calling on the citizens to find a rational solution.

Akintoye stated this on Monday during a gathering of eminent Nigerians including Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Pat Utomi at the Muson Centre in Lagos.

“We are already in a crisis. If in our sober difference to reality find that we can no longer hold together as one family, then let us together peacefully find a rational solution and let us never again plunge into any kind of war,” he stated.

The elder statesman noted that peace was a panacea for development in the nearest future.

He however wants the citizens to collective address issues that may affect them, noting that the nation keep recording a growing population.

The event tagged ‘Never Again’, is aimed at reminiscing on the woes of the war which ended in January 1970 and adjudged as one of the worst scenarios of civil rife across the world.

One of the speakers, Professor Anya Anya, who is the chairman of the occasion believes violence cannot provide the solution to the problems facing the nation.

According to him, Nigeria must learn from the mistakes of the past and what some say was a failure of leadership.

He added that Nigeria was not the only country that has gone through such a situation as the civil war, stressing that losing a war was not necessarily a badge of failure.