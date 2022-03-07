Sunday Igboho Released From Custody In Benin Republic

The embattled Yoruba Nation activist, Mr.Sunday Adeyemo, has been released by the Benin Republic Government.

The activist, who is fondly called Sunday Ighoho, was released on Monday to the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye, and his deputy, a French Language Expert and Chieftain of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

In a statement issued by the Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, Akintoye described Igboho’s release as a “Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land”.

Details of Igboho’s movement are still sketchy and it remains unclear if the activist, who has been incarcerated since July 2021, will be returning to Nigeria.

Igboho was arrested in the Benin Republic on his way to Germany alongside his wife who was released shortly after. They left Nigeria after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided their Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021.