FG Willing To Fund Community Policing, Says Chief Of Air Staff

The Federal Government has declared its support for community policing and its willingness to fund it.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stated this while briefing State House correspondents on Friday in Abuja.

Abubakar spoke to the reporters at the Presidential Villa shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari met with the service chiefs ahead of his trip to the United Kingdom.

He revealed that the National Security Council meeting reviewed the activities of the security agencies in the country.

The air force boss noted that after a critical evaluation of the various operations, the meeting was satisfied with the progress being made.

He highlighted some of the issues the meeting focused on, including banditry in some parts of the country.

Abubakar disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force has taken possession of two fighter helicopters, as part of the equipment the military and police were expecting.

He gave also gave an assurance that most of the other equipment still expected would be received by the end of February.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), led the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, and other services chiefs to the meeting.

Also present were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others included the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.