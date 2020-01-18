Ifeanyi Ubah Appeals Judgement Sacking Him From Senate

Embattled Senator Ifeanyi Ubah says he has filed a suit at the Court of Appeal to challenge the judgement which removed him as the lawmaker representing Anambra South senatorial district.

He disclosed this to Channels Television on Saturday a day after a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in the Bwari area of Abuja reaffirmed his sack.

Ubah explained that appealing the judgement of the court was important because it lacked the jurisdiction to giving such ruling.

He stressed that neither him nor his party – the Young Progressives Party (YPP), was served the court notices when the case was brought before the court.

The embattled lawmaker said, “Even in the Electoral Act; anything after the announcement of an election (result) is a post-election which should go through the Tribunal, not FCT High Court.

“Even the FCT High Court has no territorial jurisdiction over this matter. The matter was a matter which took place in Anambra South senatorial district.”

“In the court record, I was not served; which is still till date. Our party doesn’t run on rubber stamp; our party runs on seal stamp and there is a name they claimed is the party’s secretary who is not known to the party,” he added.

Giving his ruling on Friday, Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court had refused to reverse the judgement of the court delivered in December which removed Ubah as a member of the Senate.

He, however, ordered that Mr Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had challenged Ubah’s victory in the February 23 poll, be recognised as the winner of the election.

The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Uzoh, the applicant, as the senator-elect in the district.

In his prayer, the PDP candidate had claimed that his YPP counterpart presented a forged National Examination Council (NECO) secondary school certificate to INEC, which enabled him to contest the Anambra South senatorial election.

He asked that Ubah’s party be disqualified for not conducting a primary for its candidates in the poll.