Sexual Harassment Allegation: MOUAU Clears Vice-Chancellor Professor Otunta

The Vice-Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, Professor Francis Otunta, accused of sexual harassment has been cleared by the school authorities.

According to the school management, the female staff accused the VC because she was disciplined for travelling abroad and absconding from her duties without due authorization.

In a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs. Jacinta Ogwo-Agu, the school authorities described the allegation as a product of frustration and vendetta.

Ogwo-Agu said investigations revealed that Professor Otunta “at no time or place harassed physically or sexually Doctor Patricia Mbah as he has no need to do so.”

The university insists that the Vice-Chancellor is ever ready to defend his innocence before any lawful and properly constituted body set up to investigate the allegation.

The shool’s reaction comes three months after senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, has been caught on tape making amorous advances at a ‘student’ seeking admission into the school.

Igbeneghu, who teaches in the Faculty of Arts, was caught after a reporter with the British Broadcasting Corporation posed as a prospective student of UNILAG.

The reporter had sought the help of the lecturer to gain admission.