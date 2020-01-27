Angelique Kidjo Beats Burna Boy To Best World Music Album Grammy

The hopes of thousands of Nigerian music fans for a second Grammy for the country this year have been dashed as Angelique Kidjo has beaten Burna Boy to the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary World Music Album.

Burna Boy had been nominated in the category for his acclaimed album ‘African Giant’.

Although he was up against seasoned Angelique Kidjo, Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and, Altin Gün, many fans were certain this would be his year.

It wasn’t to be as the Recording Academy opted to hand Kidjo her fourth Best Contemporary World Music Album gong for her album “Celia”.



A win for Burna would have made it the second time a Nigerian would be returning home with the Grammy plaque.

Best World Music Album Nominees

“Gece” — Altin Gün

“Celia” — Angelique Kidjo (Winner)

“What Heat” — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest; Jules Buckley

“African Giant” — Burna Boy

“Fanm D’ayiti” — Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet