Sustainable Development Goals: Channels TV, UNDP Sign MoU

A team of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) officials on Monday visited the Channels Television Corporate Headquarters in Lagos.

Led by the UNDP resident representative in Nigeria, Mohammed Yahya, the group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Channels Television as part of efforts towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP officials were received by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Channels Media Group, John Momoh, as well as some management staff of the Channels Television.

Yahya during the signing applauded the strides made by Channels Television, saying the partnership will go a long way in helping to achieve the set objectives.

“Once I arrived here, one of the things I said was how do we work closely with Channels to discuss some of the country’s challenges.

“You have a fantastic platform, a respectable platform and it is something that we thought is the right place for such partnership,” he said.

On his part, Mr Momoh said the new agreement strengthens the existing relationship with the United Nations.

“We are very delighted with the relationship we have working with the UN trying to see that the SDGs are also brought to the fore in what we do in Channels.

“This is a further cementing of the relationship that we have with you and I am really delighted to receive you, here in Channels today,” Mr. Momoh said.

The Sustainable Development Goals are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. They address global challenges including those related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace, and justice.