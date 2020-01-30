Advertisement

BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits Buhari

Updated January 30, 2020

 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

After the brief meeting which was held behind closed doors, President Buhari saw Jonathan off at the forecourt of the State House.

The last time former president Jonathan visited the villa was in October 2019 when he met with President Buhari behind closed doors.

Details of today’s visit have not been made public yet.

 

