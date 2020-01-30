BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan Visits Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

After the brief meeting which was held behind closed doors, President Buhari saw Jonathan off at the forecourt of the State House.

The last time former president Jonathan visited the villa was in October 2019 when he met with President Buhari behind closed doors.

Details of today’s visit have not been made public yet.

See photos from the meeting below…