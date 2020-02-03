Advertisement

UN Security Council, Kushner To Meet Over Trump’s Mideast Plan

Channels Television  
Updated February 3, 2020
Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is on the short-list of potential candidates for the president’s next chief of staff, US media said on December 13, 2018.  AFP

 

The United States has requested a closed-door UN Security Council meeting Thursday for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, to present the administration’s new Mideast peace plan, diplomatic sources told AFP Monday.

He intends to set forth the plan that Washington unveiled last week and to listen to the position of the council’s other 14 members, the sources said.

The meeting would take place several days before Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas comes to the United Nations — he is expected February 11 — to express opposition to the US plan and to demand adherence to international law.

AFP



More on Sports

‘Nothing Personal’, Tuchel Plays Down Rift With Mbappe

Dembele Pulls Out Of Barca Training

Ighalo Says United Move Is ‘Dream Come True’

Tottenham Beat Man City In Thrilling Premier League Match

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement