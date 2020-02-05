Police Kill ‘Over 250’ Terrorists, Bandits In Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force says it has killed many terrorists and bandits during an early morning operation in Kaduna State.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, revealed that the operation was carried out by a combined team of operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

They comprise operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), and Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Special operatives of Operation Puff Adder of the Nigeria Police backed by the Special Forces of the Police Airwing, in a daring offensive operation, stormed one of the largest operational camps of the Ansaru Terror Group (also housing other bandits and kidnappers) located in Kuduru Forest, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State and successfully neutralised over 250 high-profile members of the Ansaru Terror Group,” Mba said.

He explained that the operation was necessitated by actionable intelligence linking terror and criminal elements in the camp to a series of terror-related violence, kidnappings, gun-running, cattle rustling, and other heinous crimes in the country.

Unfortunately, the police spokesman regretted that a police bell helicopter, which provided aerial and intelligence cover for the ground troops, came under attack during the operation.

According to him, the bandits attacked the aircraft using sophisticated anti-aircraft rifles and GPMG.

“Commendably, the pilot and the co-pilot who demonstrated uncommon courage and expertise, successfully landed the aircraft at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna without further incident,” Mba said.

He added, “They were, thereafter, evacuated for medical treatment. Both officers who sustained non-life-threatening injuries are currently receiving treatment and are in stable condition.

The Force public relations officer said the helicopter has since been flown out of the Kaduna Air Force Base by police pilots en-route to Abuja.

In his reaction, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, applauded the bravery, commitment, and dedication of the police operatives conducting the special mission.

He also assured Nigerians of their safety and sustained intelligence-led operations against bandits across the length and breadth of the nation.