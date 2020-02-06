Advertisement

Buhari Launches Three Combat Helicopters In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated February 6, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday launched three new acquired combat helicopters at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The combat helicopters include two Augusta 109 and one Mi-171E combat helicopters.

The ceremony took place during the induction ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force’s at the state capital.

The event also witnessed so many air displays and simulation exercises which focuses on rescue operations and engagement of bandits and others threats to national security.

Under the Buhari administration, NAF has procured and inducted several fighter aircraft, helicopter gunships.

See photos from the ceremony below…



