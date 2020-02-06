Advertisement
Buhari Launches Three Combat Helicopters In Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday launched three new acquired combat helicopters at the Eagle Square in Abuja.
The combat helicopters include two Augusta 109 and one Mi-171E combat helicopters.
The ceremony took place during the induction ceremony of the Nigerian Air Force’s at the state capital.
The event also witnessed so many air displays and simulation exercises which focuses on rescue operations and engagement of bandits and others threats to national security.
Under the Buhari administration, NAF has procured and inducted several fighter aircraft, helicopter gunships.
President @MBuhari arrives Eagle Square for the induction ceremony of Nigerian Air Force 3 brand new combat helicopters. Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected. pic.twitter.com/9HgIn5mHEi
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 6, 2020
