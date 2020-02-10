Activists Pay Tribute To Beko Ransome-Kuti, 14 Years After

Fourteen years after human rights activist Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti died, members of his family and representatives of various civil society groups gathered and organised an event in his honour.

They gathered at the Anthony Village Garden where the Lagos State government had erected a statue in honour of the late pro-democracy activist in 2010.

Speakers at the event used the opportunity to call for improved security in the country and an end to terrorism.

In her remarks, President of the rights group, Women Arise, Joe Okei-Odumakin, described late Beko as a consistent fighter, defender of the cheated and an ardent critic of all forms of oppression.

She noted that the greatest legacy was to continue to imbibe the virtues he lived and died for.

The activist asked Nigerians to continue to insist on the rule of law, speak against injustice, disobedience to court orders, and an end to terrorism.

She called on the government to create an enabling environment, stressing that any government that fails to provide security has no business being in governance.

Another human rights activist, Femi Aborisade, condemned the recent de-registration of 74 political parties.

He described the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an anti-democratic measure that excluded a large number of people organised in the small political parties.

Aborisade, therefore, called for an amendment of the Constitution to remove Section 225a of the 1999 Constitution.

Also present at the event were NADECO Chairman, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, and a Representative of the Ransome-Kuti family, Dr Dotun Ransome-Kuti.

Others are Deputy President of Campaign for Democracy, Bayo Obatungashe, and the Director of Grassroot Democratic Initiative, Rasaq Oladosu.

The activists laid a wreath in honour of Beko and chanted various songs of solidarity.

Until his death, Beko was the Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), and President of the Campaign for Democracy (CD), during Nigeria’s military regime in the 1980s and 1990s.

He died on February 10, 2006, at the age of 65 from complications arising from lung cancer.