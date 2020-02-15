PDP Caucus Calls For Arrest Of Oshiomhole, Lyon’s Deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Friday, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the APC as a corporate entity.

The group suggested Oshiomhole and APC were complicit in presenting an unqualified candidate for the 2019 Bayelsa elections.

In a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, the PDP group said both parties ran foul of the Electoral Act which prohibits the fielding of unqualified candidates in an election.

In the same vein, the group called for the prosecution of the Deputy Governorship Candidate of APC in the November 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, under the Criminal Code.

On Friday, the PDP candidate in the election, Senator Duoye Diri, was sworn in as Governor of the state, after the Supreme Court sacked the former governor-elect, David Lyon, and his Deputy Degi-Eremieoyo over the latter’s invalid certificates.

“While we urge Gov Diri to fully concentrate on the task of ensuring good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Bayelsa State and Nigerians in general, we continue to call for and work towards deepening our democratic practices,” the PDP caucus statement said.