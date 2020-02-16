Insecurity: NASS, Presidency Committed To Finding Lasting Solutions, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has given an assurance that the ninth National Assembly will continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the current insecurity in the country.

Lawan in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Press, Ezrel Tabiowo, stated that the Federal Government will also provide infrastructure across the country for Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari until we are able to find lasting solutions to this problem of insecurity in our country.

“We will also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country that makes life meaningful for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

The Senate President commiserated with the people of Katsina over the recent deadly attacks in the state by bandits.