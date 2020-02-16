Let’s Give Peace A Chance, Diri Tells Opposition

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has urged opposition parties to give peace a chance and join hands with him in his bid to rebuild the state.

Mr Diri was declared the winner of November 16, 2019, Bayelsa election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a day after the Supreme Court sacked Mr David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ordered the electoral body to withdraw the Certificate of Return earlier issued to him.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, Mr Diri said that he would run an all-inclusive government, hence the need for the cooperation and support of all leaders in the state.

He urged people not to be vindictive, stating that the recent declaration is a lesson for Nigeria.

“Let us not be vindictive, this lesson is not only for Bayelsa, it is for Nigeria, and that no man has the power more than the almighty creator.

“I use this opportunity to call on all Bayelsans home and abroad that there is a new government in place and we are inviting them to come with their skills and resources to come and invest in Bayelsa.

“Let us give peace a chance, without security, nobody will come to Bayelsa. We must ensure that Bayelsa is peaceful and secure,” he added.