Advertisement

Ingobere Emerges Speaker Of Bayelsa Assembly, As Bubou-Obolo Steps Aside

Channels Television  
Updated February 19, 2020

 

Abraham Ingobere, a PDP lawmaker representing Brass Constituency 3 has just been made the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, stepped aside to pave the way for the emergence of a new Speaker.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa APC Youths Condemn ‘Attack’ On Justice Odili

The development followed the inauguration of Governor Douye Diri, who is from the same Bayelsa Central Senatorial District as Bubou-Obolo.

Members, therefore, elected the Deputy Speaker, Abraham Ngobere, as the new Speaker of the Assembly.



More on Politics

YPP Members Stage Protest At NASS, Demand Electoral Reform

Bayelsa APC Youths Condemn ‘Attack’ On Justice Odili

Supreme Court Adjourns Review Of Zamfara Judgement To March 2

Late Lawmaker’s Son Wins APC Babura/Garki Federal Constituency Primary

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement