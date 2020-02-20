Family Is Essential For National Attitudinal Change, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the family is essential for the national attitudinal change needed for the country to develop.

The President said only stable families can make meaningful contributions to a stable society.

He made the remarks at a joint national conference on repositioning the Muslim family for national development organized by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in conjunction with Future Assured Initiative which held on Thursday at the banquet hall of the State House in Abuja.

According to President Buhari, poverty alleviation is essential to safeguarding the sanctity of families.

He applauded the future assured initiative for its work which he says will be replicated in all states of the country.

Earlier on, the Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano had asked President Buhari to ensure the resolutions met at the event are enforced by state governments.

The President said he will do so after reading through the recommendations by resource persons for the program on curbing marital discord and divorce.

At the event, First Lady Aisha Buhari also said she is committed to doing more through Future Assured to combat social vices caused by destabilized families especially the Almajiri problem.

The Future Assured Initiative is run by the First Lady Aisha Buhari and has been running marriage seminars for years across the country.