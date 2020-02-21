Ishaku Has Not Committed Any Impeachable Offence – Taraba Govt

The Taraba State government has faulted the call to impeach Governor Darius Ishaku over his absence from the state.

The government said this in a statement on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu.

This was in reaction to the claims by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in the state that the governor has committed offences which consequence was to impeach him.

They were said to have condemned his absence in the state, adding that he was incapable to continue as the governor of the state.

But Dan-Abu defended Governor Ishaku, stressing that his stay in Abuja was to seek medical attention due to a domestic injury he sustained.

He cautioned the leadership of the APC in the state against what he described as the campaign of hate and acrimony over the governor’s absence from the state.

The governor’s media aide insisted that his principal has not committed any impeachable offence as alleged by the APC leaders.

According to him, Governor Ishaku is not on vacation or incapacitated to carry out his duties, which are the only bases for him to transmit power to his deputy as enshrined in the Constitution.

Dan-Abu stressed that the absence of the governor from the state has not affected governance, as development projects and all government machinery have progressed.

He, therefore, called on the APC in Taraba to sheath their swords and work towards the development of the state.