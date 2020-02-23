Plateau United Retains NPFL Top Spot

At the end of matchday 21 action in the Nigeria Professional Football League, Plateau United earned a crucial goalless draw away at Lobi Stars to retain the top spot.

The hosts, Lobi Stars were hoping to win and take leadership of the league but they failed to convert their chances at the Aper Aku stadium in Markurdi.

The coaching staff and players of Plateau United will gladly keep the precious point that also ensured they remain unbeaten in their last 6 matches.

At the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers United maintained their brilliant form with a 2-1 win against Kano Pillars to move into 2nd place, above Lobi Stars.

Konan N’gouan opened the scoring for the Pride of Rivers in the 20th minute when he converted from the penalty spot before Emotan Cletus sealed victory for coach Stanley Eguma’s team with an 87th-minute goal.

The charismatic Rabiu Ali scored a consolatory sweet goal for Pillars when he converted a brilliant free-kick with practically the last kick of the game.

In Lafia, Enyimba’s unbeaten run in four games came to a shocking end as they lost 2-0 to relegation-threatened Nasarawa United.

The home team took the lead when Chinedu Ohanachom showed some exceptional skill to score from close range after Haggai Katoh’s low effort hit the bar.

Hagai Katoh completed a brilliant performance by scoring the second goal of the match in the 89th minute.

In Uyo, Akwa United missed the chance to close the gap on third-placed Lobi Stars, as they left it late to record 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Warri Wolves.

Jumbo Wisdom opening the scoring for the Warri based team in the 70th minute from the penalty spot while Ndifreke Effiong responded to avoid a major embarrassment for the Promise Keepers at home.

Katsina United has moved into the top ten of the league after edging Abia Warriors.

An early goal from Joseph Atule in the fifth minute secured the three points for the hosts in a match that witnessed the return of fans to the Mohamed Dikko stadium.

Jigawa Golden Stars continued their quest to maintain league status as they came from behind to beat Wikki Tourists 2-1 and Promise Damala gave Wikki Tourists the lead in the second minute but Ibrahim Saleh equalized for Jigawa just after the break. Abdulahi Lala completed the come-back for Jigawa, a team that is pushing hard to avoid relegation.

MFM fc and Heartland shared the spoils at the Agege Stadium in Lagos as Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu returned to the ground where he established his reputation as a football coach.

NPFL Matchday 21 Results

Lobi Stars 0-0 Plateau United

Rivers United 2-1 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 Enyimba

Akwa Utd 1-1 Wolves

Katsina Utd 1-0 Abia Warriors

Jigawa GS 2-1 Wikki

MFM 0-0 Heartland

Adamawa Utd 2-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Rangers