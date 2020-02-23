President Buhari Is Breaking The Law – The Week In Quotes

The passing week has been a highly explosive one, especially in Nigeria’s political sphere.

Here are some quotes that give us a feel of what transpired in Nigeria and around the world in the passing week.

1. Buhari is running afoul of the law.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana on Monday says President Muhammadu Buhari is running afoul of the law in his decision not to terminate the current crop of security Service Chiefs.

2. No one in the country has a right to take laws into his hands by the way of self-help or revenge. Local communities that catch bandits should hand over the suspects to law enforcement authorities instead of meting out capital punishment, leading to a cycle of revenge and counter revenge.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemns the latest rounds of attacks and killings between bandits and residents in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

3. Are you midwives of good things for Nigeria?

A Kenyan professor of law, Patrick Lumumba, calls on Nigerian lawmakers to work for the betterment of the people.

4. Introduction of community policing is a fraud.

The lawmaker representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Ike Ekweremadu, says community policing is a “fraud”.