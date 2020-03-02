Man Reportedly Stabs Apprentice To Death Over N500 In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Kazeem Mustapha in the Satellite Town area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Bala Elkana, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the suspect reportedly stabbed one Afeez Oluwole, an apprentice on the right chest with a broken bottle due to a minor misunderstanding over N500.

Oluwole was later rushed to a hospital in the area where he was confirmed died.

Elkana revealed that the victim’s boss, Rafiu Dauda, reported the matter at the Elemoro Police Station on Tuesday last week.

He said the victim’s body was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination while Mustapha was taken into custody.

The police public relations officer added that the case was being investigated while the suspect would be charged to court.