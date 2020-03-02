Ondo ZLP Deputy Chairman, LG Chairmen, Others Dump Party

The Deputy Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party in Ondo State, Adebayo Abayomi, and some other leaders of ZLP have defected from the party.

Abayomi announced this on Monday while addressing a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He listed other leaders who resigned from ZLP to include the state organising secretary, 13 local government chairmen, as well as 161 ward chairmen and their executives among others.

The former ZLP chieftain said the leaders have agreed to join a political movement, Grassroot Progressive Network (GPN).

He informed reporters that the group unanimously resolved to collapse their structure into the GPN.

According to Abayomi, the decision was taken with a mission to effectively mobilise the people for the purpose of bringing governance to their doorstep.

He promised that the GPN would involve the people in making decisions that affect them, describing the party as a political platform that accommodates like minds across party divides.

GPN is led by a lawmaker, Bunmi Ojo, who represents Akoko North-West/North-East Constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives.