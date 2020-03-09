Kano Govt Removes Sanusi As Emir

The Kano State government has removed the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, from office.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced this on Monday at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Kano.

Alhaji explained that the state government took the decision to remove the traditional ruler over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

According to him, the removal was in line with the recommendation of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission which summoned the emir.

In documents obtained by Channels Television and signed by the chairman of the commission, Sanusi was accused of obstructing the investigation of the commission.

The commission had asked the traditional ruler to respond to a petition accusing him of selling lands belonging to the Kano Emirate to the tune of N2 billion.

Sanusi had, however, secured a restriction order from a court to stop the commission from investigating him.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of a rowdy session in the Kano State House of Assembly shortly after the announcement of the emir’s removal.

In a video trending on social media, plenary was stalled on Monday when a group of lawmakers in the chamber clustered together in what appeared to be a fight over the mace in the legislative chamber of the House.

The mace was later taken away from the chamber by a man believed to be the clerk of the House.

Shortly after the traditional ruler’s removal was announced, a team of security operatives stormed his palace.

The team of security personnel at the traditional ruler’s palace included men of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).