PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts Participants Of CBN Consultative Round Table To Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari has hosted some participants of the Central Bank of Nigeria ‘Going for Growth’ Roundtable Session to a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

At the diner, the president assured the nation that his administration will pay close attention to the recommendations made by the participants.

The participants included officials of both public and private sectors such as businessman Aliko Dangote, CEO Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, among several others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Trade and Investment and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were also among those present.

See photos below.