Ministers, Business Tycoons, Economists, Gather At CBN Consultative Round Table

Business tycoons, economists and Nigerian ministers including Zainab Ahmed, Finance; Rotimi Amaechi, Transportation; Babatunde Fashola, Works, and Housing are currently at a consultative round table organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The event is hosted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and it is themed Going For Growth.

Business tycoons including Tony Elumelu, Ibukun Awosika, Jim Ovia, Aliko Dangote and the General Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari are also at the event.

Dangote while addressing participants at the event called for more seriousness in handling diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

He lamented that he has been hearing about diversification of Nigeria’s economy since as far back as 1979 but now is the time to take things more seriously.

“Diversification of this economy is very important. Since I got to Lagos in 1979, people have been talking about diversification of Nigeria’s economy.

“I think we really need this time around, be more serious so that we don’t just keep talking about diversification. It is possible but people are not really focusing on it.

“We need to find a solution as to how to make our country to be producing things that we consume,” Dangote said.