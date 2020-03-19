Advertisement

BREAKING: Senate Suspends Public Hearings Over Coronavirus

Channels Television  
Updated March 19, 2020
Lawmakers during plenary at the Senate chamber in Abuja February 12, 2020. Photo: [email protected]

 

The Senate is suspending all public hearings from Tuesday, March 24, until further notice.

This follows the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The Upper Chamber is also suspending excursions to the National Assembly as well as shutting the Senate gallery until further notice.

These decisions were announced by the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan on Thursday during plenary.

The Senate gallery is where visitors and journalists observe plenary proceedings.

Senator Lawan, however, did not announce the suspension of plenary sessions in the Senate.



More on Headlines

Buhari Launches National Broadband Plan, Emergency Call Centre

COVID-19: NGF Inaugurates Committee To Curb Outbreak

COVID-19: Lagos State Shuts Down Schools

NNPC Retail Stations To Begin Sale Of Fuel At N125 From March 19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement