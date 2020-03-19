COVID-19: NGF Inaugurates Committee To Curb Outbreak

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) has inaugurated a seven-man committee to address and curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The committee which is to be led by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai is to advise states on the best preventive measures and actions to be taken on the outbreak.

Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday explained that the decision to set up the committee became necessary after the governors received a brief on the current status of COVID -19 in the country.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG Confirms Five New Cases In Nigeria

He added that governors also agreed to set up functional test and isolation centers across the states to compliment what the Federal Government is doing.

The Federal Ministry of Health had on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire confirmed the cases during a press briefing in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that out of the five new cases, three arrived from the United States while two came from the United Kingdom.

“We are still collating information on the travellers; two out of the three from the US are Nigerian, a mother and a 6-week old baby which makes it the youngest COVID-19 patient we have.

“The third is an American national, who crossed the land border to become the first COVID-19 case not arriving by air. The two cases from the UK are Nigerians”.