COVID-19: NRC Halts All Passenger Railway Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Saturday said it was suspending all passenger railway services in the country, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension is set to take effect on Monday, March 23.

In a statement signed by an NRC spokesman, Yakub Mahmood, the NRC said “further information will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers.”

Nigeria currently has 12 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus which has infected more than 250,000 people across the world and killed over 10,000.