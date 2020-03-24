AMVCA Participants May Have Been Exposed To COVID-19 – Lagos Govt

All participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) are most likely to have been exposed to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, stated this in a tweet on Tuesday.

He explained that the participants may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos at the hotel where the event held on March 14.

Abayomi, however, asked them not to panic but observe strict self-isolation in order to prevent possible further spread of the disease.

He also appealed to the participants to call the state government’s tollfree line – 08000corona – if they notice any of the COVID-19 related symptoms.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to play their part in the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus by practicing social distancing.

