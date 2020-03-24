Three Suspected Cases Test Negative For Coronavirus In Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has said that the three suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative for the virus.

Giving an update at a news conference on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, said the three suspected cases upon their return into the country isolated themselves for 14 days.

According to her, the Ministry of Health processed their blood samples of the three people who returned from the UK and Egypt, and the results came out negative.

She also disclosed that a 24-hour call centre is being put in place to avail information to the populace, in addition to the existing emergency lines.

The commissioner explained that so far, the emergency committee on COVID-19 has developed a preparedness plan and has undertaken an assessment of the Infectious Disease Control Centre (IDCC).

While stressing that the state has no case of coronavirus, Mohammed-Baloni explained that the IDCC has been equipped with specialised equipment like ventilator, oxygen concentrators and monitors.

She also asked all residents of the state to stay calm and ensure they observe the prevention steps that are being publicised on all credible media platforms.