BREAKING: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2020
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 04, 2020 Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts during his visit to the London Transport Museum in London on March 4, 2020, to take part in celebrations to mark 20 years of the museum. Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP

 

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Buckingham Palace.

The 71-year-old and his wife Camilla — who does not have COVID-19 — are currently self-isolating in Scotland, Clarence House said.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” it said in a statement, using his official title.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla) has also been tested but does not have the virus.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland, it said.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” it added.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and her husband Prince Philip, 98, retired to Windsor Castle, outside London, on March 19.

They brought forward their Easter break by a week because of the coronavirus outbreak. Britain has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of the disease, and 422 people have died.

AFP

 



