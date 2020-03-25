COVID-19: NITDA Alerts Nigerians On Fake Website Pledging FG Grant

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned Nigerians to disregard a “fake” website which claims the Federal Goverment is issuing grants to them.

In a statement on Tuesday by the NITDA Head, Corporate Affairs & External Relations, Hadiza Umar, cautioned Nigerians not to visit the site which claims the Federal Government is giving every citizen N8,500 weekly following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) would like to bring to the attention of the general public the existence of fraudulent websites trying to capitalize on the Covid-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians,” the NITDA said.

According to the NITDA, the agency will ensure that the country’s cyberspace is safe and secure, warning them not visit such a website which uses “phishing tricks” to attract internet users.

“One of such tricks is misinforming the public that Federal Government has ordered weekly payment of allowances to all citizens above the age of 18 for observing the ‘Stay At Home’ directive,” the agency explained.

“It then requires the user to complete an online form with the personal information including bank details for the payment to be effected.”

The NITDA assured that it will shut down the identified websites and sanction those behind it, warning Nigerians to avoid giving out their details online, clicking unknown links and disregard offers requesting for their bank details.