Gov Fayemi Of Ekiti In Self-Isolation, Takes Coronavirus Test

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State is now in self-isolation following the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The Ekiti governor revealed this in a tweet on his handle on Wednesday, adding that he has also taken a test for the disease.

According to him, he had been in meetings with two persons who have tested positive, expressing optimism that he will come out “all clear” in the end.

“I just took a COVD-19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening,” the former minister tweeted.

“I’m asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive. I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test.”