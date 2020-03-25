Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nigeria Receives Test Kits, Protective Gears Donated By Jack Ma

Channels Television  
Updated March 25, 2020
Photos: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels Television on March 25, 2020.

 

The Nigerian Government has received its share of test kits and protective gears donated to Africa by Chinese business tycoon, Jack Ma.

The materials arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday morning.

They include 100,000 masks, 20,000 test kits, PPEs, among others.

