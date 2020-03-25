PHOTOS: Nigeria Receives Test Kits, Protective Gears Donated By Jack Ma

The Nigerian Government has received its share of test kits and protective gears donated to Africa by Chinese business tycoon, Jack Ma.

The materials arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday morning.

They include 100,000 masks, 20,000 test kits, PPEs, among others.

See photos below.